Purdue Boilermakers play the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks

South Carolina Gamecocks (6-1) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (4-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue squares off against No. 4 South Carolina at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Boilermakers have a 4-2 record in non-conference play. Purdue has a 4-1 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Gamecocks are 6-1 in non-conference play. South Carolina averages 77.3 points and has outscored opponents by 22.9 points per game.

Purdue scores 71.3 points, 16.9 more per game than the 54.4 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina averages 7.5 more points per game (77.3) than Purdue gives up to opponents (69.8).

TOP PERFORMERS: Reagan Bass is shooting 41.8% and averaging 13.7 points for the Boilermakers.

Te-Hina Paopao is shooting 51.3% and averaging 13.1 points for the Gamecocks.

