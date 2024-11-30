Purdue Boilermakers and the No. 4 South Carolina Gamecocks play in Cypress Lake, Florida

South Carolina Gamecocks (6-1) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (4-2) Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Purdue takes on…

South Carolina Gamecocks (6-1) vs. Purdue Boilermakers (4-2)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Purdue takes on No. 4 South Carolina at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Boilermakers have a 4-2 record in non-conference games. Purdue averages 71.3 points while outscoring opponents by 1.5 points per game.

The Gamecocks have a 6-1 record in non-conference games. South Carolina ranks seventh in the SEC scoring 41.4 points per game in the paint led by Chloe Kitts averaging 7.0.

Purdue scores 71.3 points, 16.9 more per game than the 54.4 South Carolina gives up. South Carolina has shot at a 44.1% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 37.7% shooting opponents of Purdue have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reagan Bass is scoring 13.7 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Boilermakers.

Te-Hina Paopao is averaging 13.1 points for the Gamecocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.