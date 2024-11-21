Pullian leads Milwaukee against Portland State after 22-point outing

Portland State Vikings (2-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-2) Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Portland State after…

Portland State Vikings (2-1) at Milwaukee Panthers (2-2)

Milwaukee; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Portland State after Kentrell Pullian scored 22 points in Milwaukee’s 80-74 victory over the Duquesne Dukes.

Milwaukee went 20-15 overall with a 12-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Panthers allowed opponents to score 78.7 points per game and shoot 43.8% from the field last season.

Portland State went 5-11 on the road and 17-15 overall a season ago. The Vikings averaged 7.1 steals, 3.3 blocks and 10.8 turnovers per game last season.

