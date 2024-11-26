Providence plays Oklahoma in Nassau, Bahamas

Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) vs. Providence Friars (5-0) Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on Oklahoma in…

Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) vs. Providence Friars (5-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on Oklahoma in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Friars have a 5-0 record in non-conference games. Providence scores 70.4 points while outscoring opponents by 16.8 points per game.

Oklahoma finished 20-12 overall with a 19-10 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Sooners averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 15.7 on free throws and 22.5 from 3-point range.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

