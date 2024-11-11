Providence hosts Hampton in non-conference matchup

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Providence Friars (2-0) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence and Hampton face…

Hampton Pirates (1-1) at Providence Friars (2-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence and Hampton face off in non-conference action.

Providence went 21-14 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Friars averaged 72.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.5% from 3-point range last season.

Hampton went 4-16 in CAA play and 1-12 on the road a season ago. The Pirates averaged 71.8 points per game while shooting 42.4% from the field and 31.8% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.