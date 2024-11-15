Providence hosts Green Bay following Roy’s 35-point performance

Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) at Providence Friars (3-0) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces…

Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) at Providence Friars (3-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Providence after Anthony Roy scored 35 points in Green Bay’s 87-73 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Providence finished 21-14 overall a season ago while going 14-5 at home. The Friars averaged 6.4 steals, 4.6 blocks and 11.5 turnovers per game last season.

Green Bay went 8-8 on the road and 18-14 overall last season. The Phoenix averaged 69.0 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.0 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.