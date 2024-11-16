Providence hosts Green Bay after Roy’s 35-point showing

Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) at Providence Friars (3-0) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -15.5;…

Green Bay Phoenix (1-2) at Providence Friars (3-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -15.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Green Bay faces Providence after Anthony Roy scored 35 points in Green Bay’s 87-73 victory against the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Providence finished 21-14 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Friars allowed opponents to score 68.8 points per game and shoot 41.6% from the field last season.

Green Bay finished 13-8 in Horizon League play and 8-8 on the road a season ago. The Phoenix averaged 10.0 points off of turnovers, 9.4 second-chance points and 1.6 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

