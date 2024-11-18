Providence hosts Delaware State after Smith’s 22-point showing

Delaware State Hornets (2-2) at Providence Friars (4-0) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits…

Delaware State Hornets (2-2) at Providence Friars (4-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Delaware State visits Providence after Robert Smith scored 22 points in Delaware State’s 93-51 victory over the Cheyney (PA) Wolves.

Providence finished 21-14 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Friars averaged 72.4 points per game last season, 32.1 in the paint, 12.5 off of turnovers and 9.0 on fast breaks.

Delaware State finished 15-19 overall with a 4-11 record on the road a season ago. The Hornets allowed opponents to score 71.0 points per game and shot 43.4% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

