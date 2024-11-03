Providence hosts Cent. Conn. St. in season opener

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Providence Friars Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence begins the…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Providence Friars

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence begins the season at home against Cent. Conn. St..

Providence finished 21-14 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Friars allowed opponents to score 68.8 points per game and shoot 41.6% from the field last season.

Cent. Conn. St. went 20-11 overall with a 9-7 record on the road a season ago. The Blue Devils averaged 15.3 points off of turnovers, 10.2 second-chance points and 3.7 bench points last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.