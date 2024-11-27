Providence Friars take on the Oklahoma Sooners

Oklahoma Sooners (4-0) vs. Providence Friars (5-0)
Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 5 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Sooners -2.5; over/under is 134.5
BOTTOM LINE: Providence plays Oklahoma in Nassau, Bahamas.
The Friars have a 5-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Providence averages 70.4 points and has outscored opponents by 16.8 points per game.
Oklahoma finished 20-12 overall with a 19-10 record in non-conference games during the 2023-24 season. The Sooners allowed opponents to score 68.8 points per game and shot 42.1% from the field last season.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.