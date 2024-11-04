Providence Friars open season at home against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Providence Friars Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -16.5;…

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Providence Friars

Providence, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -16.5; over/under is 137

BOTTOM LINE: Providence hosts Cent. Conn. St. for the season opener.

Providence went 21-14 overall with a 14-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Friars averaged 72.4 points per game while shooting 44.3% from the field and 32.5% from deep last season.

Cent. Conn. St. went 20-11 overall last season while going 9-7 on the road. The Blue Devils gave up 66.5 points per game while committing 13.7 fouls last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

