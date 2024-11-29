Providence Friars face the Wisconsin Badgers

Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) vs. Providence Friars (3-4) Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on Wisconsin at…

Wisconsin Badgers (5-2) vs. Providence Friars (3-4)

Cancun, Mexico; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on Wisconsin at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya in Cancun, Mexico.

The Friars are 3-4 in non-conference play. Providence averages 60.4 points while outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game.

The Badgers have a 5-2 record in non-conference games. Wisconsin scores 72.6 points while outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game.

Providence averages 60.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than the 64.0 Wisconsin gives up. Wisconsin averages 14.9 more points per game (72.6) than Providence allows (57.7).

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Efosa-Aguebor is shooting 57.7% and averaging 15.0 points for the Friars.

Tess Myers averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Badgers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 45.2% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.