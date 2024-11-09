Providence faces Stonehill after Joseph’s 21-point outing

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at Providence Friars (1-0) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -22.5; over/under…

Stonehill Skyhawks (1-1) at Providence Friars (1-0)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Friars -22.5; over/under is 139.5

BOTTOM LINE: Providence takes on Stonehill after Bensley Joseph scored 21 points in Providence’s 59-55 victory over the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils.

Providence finished 14-5 at home last season while going 21-14 overall. The Friars averaged 12.5 points off of turnovers, 9.1 second-chance points and 11.8 bench points last season.

Stonehill went 0-19 on the road and 4-27 overall last season. The Skyhawks averaged 11.3 points off of turnovers, 7.9 second-chance points and 4.9 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

