Providence defeats Hampton 60-51

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jayden Pierre and Joseph Bensley scored 13 points as Providence beat Hampton 60-51 on Tuesday night.

Pierre had six rebounds for the Friars (3-0). Joseph shot 3 for 13 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Wesley Cardet Jr. had 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Noah Farrakhan finished with 16 points for the Pirates (1-2). Trevor Smith added 11 points for Hampton. Xzavier Long also recorded eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

