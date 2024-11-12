Live Radio
Providence defeats Hampton 60-51

The Associated Press

November 12, 2024, 9:23 PM

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jayden Pierre and Joseph Bensley scored 13 points as Providence beat Hampton 60-51 on Tuesday night.

Pierre had six rebounds for the Friars (3-0). Joseph shot 3 for 13 (3 for 11 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free-throw line and added five assists. Wesley Cardet Jr. had 10 points and shot 4 for 10, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc.

Noah Farrakhan finished with 16 points for the Pirates (1-2). Trevor Smith added 11 points for Hampton. Xzavier Long also recorded eight points, seven rebounds and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

