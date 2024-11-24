Princeton Tigers take on the Portland Pilots

Portland Pilots (2-4) vs. Princeton Tigers (4-3) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under…

Portland Pilots (2-4) vs. Princeton Tigers (4-3)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 10:30 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton takes on Portland at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

The Tigers have a 4-3 record against non-conference oppponents. Princeton is fifth in the Ivy League in team defense, allowing 73.9 points while holding opponents to 47.6% shooting.

The Pilots are 2-4 in non-conference play. Portland has a 1-3 record against teams over .500.

Princeton averages 73.3 points per game, 4.0 fewer points than the 77.3 Portland allows. Portland’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.7 percentage points lower than Princeton has allowed to its opponents (47.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dalen Davis averages 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 52.4% from beyond the arc.

Vukasin Masic is scoring 13.6 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Pilots.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.