Princeton Tigers take on the Duquesne Dukes

Duquesne Dukes (0-1) vs. Princeton Tigers (1-0)

Trenton, New Jersey; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton will take on Duquesne at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

Princeton finished 24-5 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 6.0 steals, 1.9 blocks and 7.4 turnovers per game last season.

Duquesne finished 25-12 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Dukes shot 43.6% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

