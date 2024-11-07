Princeton takes on Duquesne in Trenton, New Jersey

Duquesne Dukes (0-1) vs. Princeton Tigers (1-0) Trenton, New Jersey; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton will play Duquesne…

Duquesne Dukes (0-1) vs. Princeton Tigers (1-0)

Trenton, New Jersey; Friday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton will play Duquesne at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

Princeton finished 24-5 overall with a 12-2 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Tigers gave up 66.6 points per game while committing 13.6 fouls last season.

Duquesne went 25-12 overall with an 11-4 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Dukes averaged 70.6 points per game while shooting 43.6% from the field and 34.0% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

