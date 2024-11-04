Princeton opens season at home against Iona

Iona Gaels at Princeton Tigers Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under is 144.5…

Iona Gaels at Princeton Tigers

Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Iona for the season opener.

Princeton finished 12-1 at home a season ago while going 24-5 overall. The Tigers shot 45.8% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range last season.

Iona went 5-8 on the road and 16-17 overall a season ago. The Gaels allowed opponents to score 70.6 points per game and shot 46.0% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

