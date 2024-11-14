Princeton hosts Loyola Chicago after Davis’ 25-point performance

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-0) at Princeton Tigers (3-0) Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Loyola…

Loyola Chicago Ramblers (3-0) at Princeton Tigers (3-0)

Princeton, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton hosts Loyola Chicago after Dalen Davis scored 25 points in Princeton’s 79-76 victory over the Northeastern Huskies.

Princeton finished 24-5 overall with a 12-1 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Tigers averaged 14.6 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

Loyola Chicago went 23-10 overall a season ago while going 7-5 on the road. The Ramblers allowed opponents to score 67.5 points per game and shot 40.2% from the field last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

