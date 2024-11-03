Princeton hosts Iona for season opener

Iona Gaels at Princeton Tigers
Princeton, New Jersey; Monday, 7 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -11.5; over/under is 144.5
BOTTOM LINE: Princeton starts the season at home against Iona.
Princeton finished 12-1 at home last season while going 24-5 overall. The Tigers averaged 6.0 steals, 1.9 blocks and 7.4 turnovers per game last season.
Iona went 16-17 overall with a 5-8 record on the road a season ago. The Gaels averaged 71.3 points per game last season, 11.2 from the free-throw line and 24.6 from deep.
