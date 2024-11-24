Pridgen scores 23 in Montana’s 83-73 win against Denver at Stew Morrill Classic

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Joe Pridgen’s 23 points helped Montana defeat Denver 83-73 on Sunday night at the Stew Morrill…

MISSOULA, Mont. (AP) — Joe Pridgen’s 23 points helped Montana defeat Denver 83-73 on Sunday night at the Stew Morrill Classic.

Pridgen also contributed seven rebounds for the Grizzlies (3-3). Money Williams shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 7 from the line to add 17 points. Austin Patterson went 6 of 8 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 16 points.

Sebastian Akins led the way for the Pioneers (3-3) with 21 points. Nicholas Shogbonyo added 16 points for Denver. Isaiah Addo-Ankrah had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

