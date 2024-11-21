Presbyterian visits SFA, looks to end road slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-3) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-2) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-3) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-2)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: ‘Jacks -8.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will try to end its three-game road slide when the Blue Hose visit SFA.

SFA went 18-15 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The ‘Jacks averaged 74.6 points per game while allowing opponents to score 71.3 last season.

The Blue Hose are 0-3 on the road. Presbyterian leads the Big South with 41.6 points per game in the paint led by Jonah Pierce averaging 12.0.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

