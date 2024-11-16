Presbyterian visits Kennesaw State following Stewart’s 26-point performance

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-2) at Kennesaw State Owls (2-1) Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4.5;…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-2) at Kennesaw State Owls (2-1)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Saturday, 11 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -4.5; over/under is 159.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian faces Kennesaw State after Kobe Stewart scored 26 points in Presbyterian’s 71-68 win against the Wofford Terriers.

Kennesaw State finished 15-16 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Owls averaged 82.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 80.8 last season.

Presbyterian finished 14-19 overall with a 5-9 record on the road last season. The Blue Hose averaged 74.8 points per game last season, 37.0 in the paint, 14.4 off of turnovers and 13.2 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

