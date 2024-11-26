Presbyterian puts road win streak on the line against Tennessee Tech

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-3) Cookeville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-3)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will try to keep its three-game road win streak alive when the Blue Hose play Tennessee Tech.

The Golden Eagles are 2-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech is 1-2 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Blue Hose are 1-3 on the road. Presbyterian scores 75.6 points while outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game.

Tennessee Tech averages 73.7 points, 8.1 more per game than the 65.6 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Tennessee Tech allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylon Johnson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Eagles, scoring 12.3 points while shooting 31.8% from beyond the arc.

Kobe Stewart is shooting 45.7% and averaging 14.5 points for the Blue Hose.

