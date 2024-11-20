Presbyterian faces SFA on 3-game road slide

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-3) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-2) Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (2-3) at Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-2)

Huntsville, Texas; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will look to end its three-game road slide when the Blue Hose visit SFA.

SFA went 10-5 at home last season while going 18-15 overall. The ‘Jacks averaged 74.6 points per game last season, 17.0 from the free-throw line and 18.6 from deep.

The Blue Hose are 0-3 in road games. Presbyterian ranks third in the Big South with 13.8 assists per game led by Kory Mincy averaging 5.6.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

