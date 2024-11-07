Presbyterian Blue Hose to face NC State Wolfpack on the road

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) at NC State Wolfpack (1-0) Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC State…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) at NC State Wolfpack (1-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces Presbyterian.

NC State finished 26-15 overall last season while going 12-5 at home. The Wolfpack gave up 71.8 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

Presbyterian finished 5-9 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Blue Hose averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

