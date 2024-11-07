Live Radio
Presbyterian Blue Hose to face NC State Wolfpack on the road

The Associated Press

November 7, 2024, 3:42 AM

Presbyterian Blue Hose (1-1) at NC State Wolfpack (1-0)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State faces Presbyterian.

NC State finished 26-15 overall last season while going 12-5 at home. The Wolfpack gave up 71.8 points per game while committing 16.5 fouls last season.

Presbyterian finished 5-9 on the road and 14-19 overall a season ago. The Blue Hose averaged 74.8 points per game while allowing opponents to score 73.1 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

