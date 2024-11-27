Presbyterian Blue Hose play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, seek 4th straight victory

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-3) Cookeville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue…

Presbyterian Blue Hose (5-3) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-3)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Hose -5.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Presbyterian will look to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Blue Hose take on Tennessee Tech.

The Golden Eagles are 2-0 in home games. Tennessee Tech allows 77.3 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Blue Hose are 1-3 on the road. Presbyterian is 2-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Tennessee Tech scores 73.7 points, 8.1 more per game than the 65.6 Presbyterian gives up. Presbyterian averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Tennessee Tech gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rodney Johnson Jr. is shooting 57.1% and averaging 14.3 points for the Golden Eagles.

Kory Mincy averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Hose, scoring 14.1 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc.

