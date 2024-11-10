Pratt leads Northeastern against Princeton after 24-point outing

Princeton Tigers (2-0) at Northeastern Huskies (1-0) Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 148.5…

Princeton Tigers (2-0) at Northeastern Huskies (1-0)

Boston; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -6.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern hosts Princeton after LA Pratt scored 24 points in Northeastern’s 80-72 win against the Boston University Terriers.

Northeastern finished 12-20 overall with a 7-5 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Huskies averaged 69.4 points per game last season, 33.9 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 7.3 on fast breaks.

Princeton finished 12-3 in Ivy League action and 11-3 on the road last season. The Tigers averaged 14.6 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

