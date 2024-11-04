Pratt has 24, Northeastern takes down Boston University 80-72

BOSTON (AP) — LA Pratt’s 24 points helped Northeastern defeat Boston University 80-72 on Monday night. Pratt shot 9 of…

BOSTON (AP) — LA Pratt’s 24 points helped Northeastern defeat Boston University 80-72 on Monday night.

Pratt shot 9 of 13 from the field, including 4 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 2 for 4 from the free-throw line for the Huskies. Harold Woods scored 17 points while going 6 of 8 and 5 of 8 from the free-throw line and added nine rebounds. Rashad King shot 5 of 10 from the field and 5 for 8 from the foul line to finish with 16 points.

Kyrone Alexander led the Terrier in scoring, finishing with 16 points and three steals. Malcolm Chimezie added 14 points and seven rebounds for Boston University. Michael McNair also had 12 points and seven assists.

Northeastern outscored Boston University by nine points in the second half. Woods led the way with 13 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

