Prairie View A&M visits Texas A&M-CC after Anderson’s 32-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-5) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-3)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Texas A&M-CC after Nick Anderson scored 32 points in Prairie View A&M’s 114-98 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Islanders have gone 4-0 in home games. Texas A&M-CC is 2-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Panthers are 0-5 in road games. Prairie View A&M is third in the SWAC scoring 83.5 points per game and is shooting 43.4%.

Texas A&M-CC is shooting 49.5% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 51.5% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Texas A&M-CC gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Roberts averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Islanders, scoring 7.6 points while shooting 39.1% from beyond the arc.

Anderson averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 19.8 points while shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc.

