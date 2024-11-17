Prairie View A&M visits SMU after Harris’ 21-point performance

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at SMU Mustangs (3-1) Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Prairie View…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-2) at SMU Mustangs (3-1)

Dallas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Prairie View A&M after Chuck Harris scored 21 points in SMU’s 81-70 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

SMU finished 20-13 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Mustangs shot 44.7% from the field and 34.1% from 3-point range last season.

Prairie View A&M finished 10-21 overall with a 4-15 record on the road last season. The Panthers averaged 12.0 assists per game on 24.8 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.