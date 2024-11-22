Prairie View A&M takes on Northern Colorado on 4-game losing streak

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-4) at Northern Colorado Bears (4-2) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-4) at Northern Colorado Bears (4-2)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M enters the matchup with Northern Colorado as losers of four straight games.

The Bears are 2-0 on their home court. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Brock Wisne averaging 2.0.

The Panthers are 0-4 in road games. Prairie View A&M ranks fourth in the SWAC shooting 30.6% from 3-point range.

Northern Colorado is shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 49.1% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M scores 10.4 more points per game (80.6) than Northern Colorado allows (70.2).

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Bloch averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc.

Nick Anderson is shooting 43.2% and averaging 17.4 points for the Panthers.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.