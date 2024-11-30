Prairie View A&M plays Texas A&M-CC following Anderson’s 32-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-5) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-3) Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-5) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (4-3)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -16.5; over/under is 167

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M plays Texas A&M-CC after Nick Anderson scored 32 points in Prairie View A&M’s 114-98 loss to the Northern Colorado Bears.

The Islanders are 4-0 on their home court. Texas A&M-CC leads the Southland with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Stephen Faramade averaging 5.0.

The Panthers are 0-5 in road games. Prairie View A&M gives up 97.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.8 points per game.

Texas A&M-CC averages 82.9 points per game, 14.4 fewer points than the 97.3 Prairie View A&M gives up. Prairie View A&M averages 7.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Texas A&M-CC allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Garry Clark is scoring 14.1 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 0.4 assists for the Islanders.

Anderson is shooting 44.7% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 19.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

