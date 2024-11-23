Prairie View A&M faces Northern Colorado on 4-game losing streak

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-4) at Northern Colorado Bears (4-2) Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-4) at Northern Colorado Bears (4-2)

Greeley, Colorado; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -18.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M heads into the matchup with Northern Colorado after losing four in a row.

The Bears are 2-0 on their home court. Northern Colorado ranks fourth in the Big Sky in team defense, allowing 70.2 points while holding opponents to 40.5% shooting.

The Panthers are 0-4 on the road. Prairie View A&M allows 94.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 13.4 points per game.

Northern Colorado is shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 49.1% Prairie View A&M allows to opponents. Prairie View A&M has shot at a 41.4% rate from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points greater than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Northern Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zack Bloch averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 47.4% from beyond the arc.

Nick Anderson averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 17.4 points while shooting 39.3% from beyond the arc.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

