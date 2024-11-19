Prairie View A&M faces Fresno State after Pettway’s 20-point game

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-3) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-2) Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-3) at Fresno State Bulldogs (1-2)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M faces Fresno State after Tanahj Pettway scored 20 points in Prairie View A&M’s 110-69 loss to the SMU Mustangs.

Fresno State went 12-21 overall with a 7-9 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bulldogs averaged 67.7 points per game while shooting 45.3% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point distance last season.

Prairie View A&M went 4-15 on the road and 10-21 overall last season. The Panthers averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 30.1 in the paint, 18.0 off of turnovers and 12.1 on fast breaks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.