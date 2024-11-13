Poulakidas scores 18, Yale defeats Emerson 100-46

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — John Poulakidas had 18 points in Yale’s 100-46 victory over Emerson on Wednesday night. Poulakidas…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — John Poulakidas had 18 points in Yale’s 100-46 victory over Emerson on Wednesday night.

Poulakidas went 6 of 8 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (2-2). Trevor Mullin scored 12 points while going 5 of 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Casey Simmons had 11 points and went 4 of 4 from the field.

Jacob Armant and Asher Gardiner each scored six points for the Lions.

