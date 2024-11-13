Live Radio
Poulakidas scores 18, Yale defeats Emerson 100-46

The Associated Press

November 13, 2024, 9:57 PM

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — John Poulakidas had 18 points in Yale’s 100-46 victory over Emerson on Wednesday night.

Poulakidas went 6 of 8 from the field (4 for 5 from 3-point range) for the Bulldogs (2-2). Trevor Mullin scored 12 points while going 5 of 7 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Casey Simmons had 11 points and went 4 of 4 from the field.

Jacob Armant and Asher Gardiner each scored six points for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

