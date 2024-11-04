Poulakidas puts up 19 as Yale defeats Quinnipiac 88-62

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — John Poulakidas scored 19 points as Yale beat Quinnipiac 88-62 on Monday night in a…

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — John Poulakidas scored 19 points as Yale beat Quinnipiac 88-62 on Monday night in a season opener.

Poulakidas added five rebounds for the Bulldogs. Isaac Celiscar scored 18 points while going 6 of 8 and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line and added eight rebounds. Bez Mbeng had 17 points and shot 3 of 7 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 10 for 12 from the line.

Amarri Tice finished with 23 points and four steals for the Bobcats. Alexis Reyes added 12 points for Quinnipiac.

