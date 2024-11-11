Poulakidas leads Yale against No. 14 Purdue after 21-point game

Yale Bulldogs (1-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (2-0) West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -16.5; over/under…

Yale Bulldogs (1-1) at Purdue Boilermakers (2-0)

West Lafayette, Indiana; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Boilermakers -16.5; over/under is 146

BOTTOM LINE: Yale takes on No. 14 Purdue after John Poulakidas scored 21 points in Yale’s 91-79 loss to the UIC Flames.

Purdue went 34-5 overall with a 16-0 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Boilermakers shot 48.8% from the field and 40.4% from 3-point range last season.

Yale finished 13-3 in Ivy League play and 9-6 on the road a season ago. The Bulldogs averaged 74.7 points per game while shooting 46.7% from the field and 35.1% from deep last season.

