Poulakidas’ 22 lead Yale over Stony Brook 86-64

STONY BROOK, N.Y. (AP) — John Poulakidas had 22 points in Yale’s 86-64 win against Stony Brook on Wednesday night.

Poulakidas shot 8 for 12 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 3 from the free-throw line for the Bulldogs (3-3). Nick Townsend added 18 points while going 7 of 12 and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line while he also had nine rebounds and five assists. Yassine Gharram went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points.

The Seawolves (2-3) were led in scoring by Joseph Octave, who finished with 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks. CJ Luster II added 16 points for Stony Brook.

Yale led 48-28 at halftime, with Poulakidas racking up 15 points. Yale pulled away with a 7-0 run in the second half to extend a 20-point lead to 27 points. Gharram led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

