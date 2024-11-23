Live Radio
Poulakidas’ 22 help Yale beat Fairfield 91-66

The Associated Press

November 23, 2024, 5:22 PM

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — John Poulakidas’ 22 points helped Yale defeat Fairfield 91-66 on Saturday.

Poulakidas shot 7 for 8, including 6 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs (4-3). Nick Townsend scored 16 points and added seven rebounds and five assists. Samson Aletan shot 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with 15 points.

Makuei Riek led the Stags (2-4) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Fairfield also got 13 points and two steals from Noah Best. Louis Bleechmore also had 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

