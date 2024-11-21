Potter leads Utah Valley against Murray State after 20-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1) at Murray State Racers (3-1) Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley faces…

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1) at Murray State Racers (3-1)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley faces Murray State after Ethan Potter scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 77-71 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

Murray State finished 12-20 overall a season ago while going 8-8 at home. The Racers gave up 69.9 points per game while committing 15.6 fouls last season.

Utah Valley went 16-16 overall a season ago while going 5-10 on the road. The Wolverines averaged 68.7 points per game while shooting 43.3% from the field and 28.5% from deep last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

