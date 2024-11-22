Potter leads Utah Valley against Murray State after 20-point game

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1) at Murray State Racers (3-1) Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -7.5;…

Utah Valley Wolverines (2-1) at Murray State Racers (3-1)

Murray, Kentucky; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Racers -7.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Valley plays Murray State after Ethan Potter scored 20 points in Utah Valley’s 77-71 loss to the North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks.

Murray State went 8-8 at home a season ago while going 12-20 overall. The Racers averaged 6.0 steals, 2.7 blocks and 8.9 turnovers per game last season.

Utah Valley finished 9-8 in WAC games and 5-10 on the road last season. The Wolverines averaged 68.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.