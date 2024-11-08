Portland takes on UCSB after Mackinnon’s 20-point game

UCSB Gauchos (1-0) at Portland Pilots (1-0) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts UCSB after Max…

UCSB Gauchos (1-0) at Portland Pilots (1-0)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland hosts UCSB after Max Mackinnon scored 20 points in Portland’s 83-70 victory against the Lewis & Clark Pioneers.

Portland went 12-21 overall last season while going 9-6 at home. The Pilots gave up 79.5 points per game while committing 15.0 fouls last season.

UCSB finished 9-12 in Big West games and 6-7 on the road a season ago. The Gauchos averaged 13.5 assists per game on 26.6 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.