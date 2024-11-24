Portland State Vikings square off against the Wofford Terriers

Wofford Terriers (2-4) vs. Portland State Vikings (2-3)
Milwaukee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is 151.5
BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and Portland State square off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
The Vikings have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Portland State ranks third in the Big Sky with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre-Vaughn Minott averaging 2.0.
The Terriers are 2-4 in non-conference play. Wofford ranks eighth in the SoCon with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 5.3.
Portland State’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford’s 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (49.3%).
TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Vikings.
Corey Tripp is averaging 13.2 points for the Terriers.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
