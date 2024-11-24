Portland State Vikings square off against the Wofford Terriers

Wofford Terriers (2-4) vs. Portland State Vikings (2-3) Milwaukee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is…

Wofford Terriers (2-4) vs. Portland State Vikings (2-3)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Terriers -4.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wofford and Portland State square off in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

The Vikings have a 2-3 record in non-conference play. Portland State ranks third in the Big Sky with 10.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Tre-Vaughn Minott averaging 2.0.

The Terriers are 2-4 in non-conference play. Wofford ranks eighth in the SoCon with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Kyler Filewich averaging 5.3.

Portland State’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Wofford gives up. Wofford’s 45.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Portland State has allowed to its opponents (49.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Vikings.

Corey Tripp is averaging 13.2 points for the Terriers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

