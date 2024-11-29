Portland State faces Utah Tech after Johnson’s 21-point outing

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-6) at Portland State Vikings (3-3) Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-6) at Portland State Vikings (3-3)

Portland, Oregon; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Portland State hosts Utah Tech after Isaiah Johnson scored 21 points in Portland State’s 79-74 win against the Wofford Terriers.

The Vikings are 1-0 on their home court. Portland State is second in the Big Sky scoring 87.7 points while shooting 49.4% from the field.

The Trailblazers are 0-4 on the road. Utah Tech has a 0-6 record against opponents over .500.

Portland State makes 49.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points higher than Utah Tech has allowed to its opponents (46.5%). Utah Tech averages 6.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.0 fewer made shots on average than the 10.0 per game Portland State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaylin Henderson is scoring 14.5 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Vikings.

Beon Riley is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Trailblazers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

