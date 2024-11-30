Portland State earns 71-68 victory against Utah Tech

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson had 22 points in Portland State’s 71-68 win over Utah Tech on Saturday night.…

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Jaylin Henderson had 22 points in Portland State’s 71-68 win over Utah Tech on Saturday night.

Terri Miller Jr. made a pair of free throws to give Portland State a 70-68 lead with 1:24 left. Utah Tech then missed its last two field goals and two free throws.

Henderson shot 9 for 14, including 4 for 7 from beyond the arc for the Vikings (4-3). Shane Nowell scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Isaiah Johnson had 10 points and shot 2 of 5 from the field and 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

The Trailblazers (2-7) were led in scoring by Beon Riley, who finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Utah Tech also got 19 points, six rebounds and two steals from Justin Bieker. Noa Gonsalves had 15 points and three steals.

