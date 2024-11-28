Portland squares off against Southern Utah

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-5) vs. Portland Pilots (5-0) Reno, Nevada; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah and Portland…

Southern Utah Thunderbirds (1-5) vs. Portland Pilots (5-0)

Reno, Nevada; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern Utah and Portland play at Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada.

The Pilots are 5-0 in non-conference play.

The Thunderbirds are 1-5 in non-conference play. Southern Utah ranks fourth in the WAC with 14.8 assists per game led by Sydney Gandy averaging 2.8.

Portland’s average of 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Southern Utah gives up. Southern Utah averages 60.2 points per game, 2.4 more than the 57.8 Portland allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maisie Burnham is shooting 53.3% and averaging 16.2 points for the Pilots.

Gandy is averaging 9.7 points for the Thunderbirds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

