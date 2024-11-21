Portland plays South Florida in Conway, South Carolina

South Florida Bulls (2-2) vs. Portland Pilots (2-2) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -9.5;…

South Florida Bulls (2-2) vs. Portland Pilots (2-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -9.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Portland faces South Florida in Conway, South Carolina.

Portland finished 12-21 overall with a 6-9 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Pilots averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 29.2 in the paint, 8.6 off of turnovers and 7.7 on fast breaks.

South Florida went 25-8 overall with a 9-5 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Bulls averaged 75.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.3 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

