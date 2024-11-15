Portland plays Long Beach State for non-conference showdown

Portland Pilots (1-2) at Long Beach State Beach (1-2) Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach…

Portland Pilots (1-2) at Long Beach State Beach (1-2)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State and Portland face off in non-conference action.

Long Beach State went 21-15 overall a season ago while going 8-5 at home. The Beach averaged 77.4 points per game last season, 34.8 in the paint, 15.6 off of turnovers and 13.0 on fast breaks.

Portland went 12-21 overall a season ago while going 2-11 on the road. The Pilots averaged 71.5 points per game last season, 12.6 from the free-throw line and 26.4 from deep.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

