Portland Pilots to visit Long Beach State Beach Saturday

Portland Pilots (1-2) at Long Beach State Beach (1-2)

Long Beach, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Beach -4.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State plays Portland.

Long Beach State finished 8-5 at home last season while going 21-15 overall. The Beach averaged 15.3 assists per game on 27.6 made field goals last season.

Portland went 12-21 overall with a 2-11 record on the road a season ago. The Pilots averaged 4.1 steals, 2.2 blocks and 11.6 turnovers per game last season.

